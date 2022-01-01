Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.