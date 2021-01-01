Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.