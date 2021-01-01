 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

