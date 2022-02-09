Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC
