Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.