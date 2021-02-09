 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

