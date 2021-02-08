Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC
