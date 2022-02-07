 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

