Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Hickory, NC
