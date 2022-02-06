 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

