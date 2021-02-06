 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

