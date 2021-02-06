Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.