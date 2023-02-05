Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.