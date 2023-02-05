Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. …
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …