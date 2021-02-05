Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.