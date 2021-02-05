Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC
