Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Hickory, NC
