Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Hickory, NC
