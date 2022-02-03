 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

