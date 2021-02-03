Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sa…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It shoul…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is …