Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.