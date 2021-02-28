Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.