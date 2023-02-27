Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.