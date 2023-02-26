Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thu…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of su…