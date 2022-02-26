 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

