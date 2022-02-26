Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
