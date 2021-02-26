 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert