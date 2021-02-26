Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light an…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should …