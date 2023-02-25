Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.