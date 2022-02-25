 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

