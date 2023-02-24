It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Hickory, NC
