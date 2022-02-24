Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC
