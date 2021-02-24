Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC
