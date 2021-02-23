Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC
