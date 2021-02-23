 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert