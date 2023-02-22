Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.