 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert