Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC
