Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

News Alert