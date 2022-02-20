 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert