Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.