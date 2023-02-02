Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.