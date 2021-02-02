 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

