Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Hickor…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degr…