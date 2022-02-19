Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
