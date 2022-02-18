Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC
