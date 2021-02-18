Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC
