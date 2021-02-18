 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

