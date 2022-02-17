 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

