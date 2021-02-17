Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC
