Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Hickory, NC
