 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert