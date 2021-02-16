Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and pla…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks to…
Hickory's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's …
This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. Th…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of…
For the drive home in Hickory: Overcast with showers at times. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…