Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Hickory, NC
