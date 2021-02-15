Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and pla…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks to…
This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. Th…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. T…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's hig…