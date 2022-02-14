 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

