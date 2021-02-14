Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.