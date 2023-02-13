Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Models are showi…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. H…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees…