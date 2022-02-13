Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Hickory, NC
