Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

