Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.