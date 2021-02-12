Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulati…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and pla…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
This evening in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. Th…